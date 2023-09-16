Actress Iyabo Ojo is the latest celebrity to react to singer Mohbad's death as Nigerians continue to mourn the late singer

In a recent post, Iyabo Ojo revealed she would throw her weight behind the ruling party, APC, if the singer gets justice

The actress' demand to join the APC has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some criticising her

Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo has caused a stir on social media after she revealed she would declare her support for the All Progressive Congress (APC) if Nigerians get justice for the late singer, Mohbad.

Iyabo Ojo revealed every time she read about him, she shed tears, especially as he cried out for help and no one listened.

Iyabo Ojo says Mohbad's death is everybody's business. Credit: @iyaboojofespris @iammohbad

The mother of two also called for an autopsy and investigation into the former Marlian signee's death, adding that his spirit was crying for justice.

"It’s not my business should be canceled at this moment, it’s everybody’s business. His soul needs to rest," she wrote.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's post

See some of the comments that trailed the actress' post below:

oficiale_mrbobo:

"She want use style enter Apc."

raheelaibraheemblog:

"Well said it is everybody's business rn,we collectively abandoned him hence we are here,and we can collectively rewrite our wrongs all the parties should be brought to book asap#justiceformohbad."

oluwhadamilare:

"It’s a challenge for them if they are all Wise."

____spray:

"Wetin concern support apc with finding justice for someone this woman."

caringlarry2k:

"Wetin concern Supporting Apc with mohbad justice ."

papihchulo:

"This aunty get serious mental problem. Wetin concern political party."

biggestsmoke042:

"Yoruba people….they are always anywhere belle face..she been wan switch for a very long time and mohbad death don become her crossing bridge…shameful human being."

