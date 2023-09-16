Videos from actor Lekan Olatunji's wife Ifedolapo's burial in Abeokuta area of Ogun state have emerged online

Popular actors in the Yoruba movie industry, like Odunlade Adekola, Arijan, Owolabi Ajasa, Olaiya Igwe, Mr Latin, Wale Sanusi, and others, were present

A video from the burial ground showing the moment the actor and kids paid their last respects to the deceased has stirred emotion

Actor Lekan Olatunji's wife, Ifedolapo, has been laid to rest in Abeokuta, area of Ogun state, on Saturday, September 16.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Olatunju's wife passed on at the age of 47.

Olatunji, in a statement, shared how his late wife brought him closer to his maker during their 16 years of marriage.

Videos from Lekan Olatunji's wife's burial. Credit: @walesanisiaidi @lekanolatunji01

Source: Instagram

Videos from the event in Abeokuta have now emerged as the likes of Odunlade Adekola, Arijan, Owolabi Ajasa, Olaiya Igwe, Mr Latin, and Wale Sanusi defied the rain to join their colleague in paying a last respect to his wife.

A video showed the moment Olatunji and his three sons paid their last respects to the deceased at the burial ground.

Social media users pay tribute to Lekan Olatunji's wife

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

afolashadeomodesire_yosibi:

"God bless her soul."

abbeyaimufua:

"This is that Nollywoood actor now … did his wife die or is it a film .. oh no sorry ooo if it’s real . May her gentle soul rest in peace ."

ramatdaniya:

"May God comfort her family ."

sobankezaynab:

"So many with phones making videos. What has this life turned to? May her soul rest in peace."

mz_adeoluwa:

"What is life exactly? Vanity upon vanity... May God rest her soul...My condolences to you and your family sir. It's well!"

