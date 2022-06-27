Popular actor Odunlade Adekola has a new appointment with the Ogun state government, and it is a big one

The Yoruba actor was made the Ogun state health insurance ambassador as he shared photos of him signing the deal

Many Nollywood stars, as well as his fans and followers, have since taken to social media to congratulate him on the achievement

Much-loved versatile actor and producer Odunlade Adekola has added another feather to his cap as he lands a new appointment with the Ogun state government.

Odunlade was on Monday, June 27, unveiled by the Ministry of Health in Ogun as the state’s Health Insurance Ambassador.

Odunlade Adekola shares photos as he bags new deal. Credit: @odunladeadekola

Source: Instagram

According to the report via PM News, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, said it was part of the state’s efforts to expand the insurance scheme across the state.

Coker added that the choice of the actor was borne out of his versatility and spontaneity to create awareness of the scheme.

Fans congratulate Odunlade Adekola

Many of Odunlade’s colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have since taken to social media to react to the actor’s latest achievement.

Reactions as fans rate Odunlade Adekola ahead of Ibrahim Chatta and Femi Adebayo

It is not unusual to see Nigerians comparing their favourite celebrities with others on Twitter.

The comparison has been on who is the better actor between Nollywood actors Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Ibrahim Chatta, among others.

This saw Odunlade trend on Twitter, with many of his fans and followers throwing their support behind him as some added that the actor is in a league of his own.

