Funke Akindele will be 46 on Thursday, August 24 and she has kicked off celebrations on social media

The filmmaker shared a video of her and her kids with her sister and her kids as they travelled to London for vacation

The actress has also shared stunning photos, specially taken for her birthday, as netizens celebrate her in advance

Popular winning filmmaker Funke Akindele has finally taken a much-needed vacation with her family ahead of her 46th birthday.

In a video on her page, the award-winning actress showed off moments on the plane with her twins, her sister and her two children.

Funke Akindele goes on vacation ahead of birthday Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In the voiceover for the video, Funke gushed over her family and expressed surprise over the fact that she was finally going on a vacation with her family.

The mum of two also urged her fans to send in their prayers as that is what she needs the most for her new year.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As expected, the actress kept the faced of her sons hidden and showed off her niece and nephew.

She wrote:

"Thank you Lord!!#funkeakindele #46loading #grateful #atribecalledjudah."

Watch the video below:

In another post, Funke dropped stunning photos specially taken to celebrate her 46th birthday. The actress rocked a gorgeous black two piece with silver trimmings.

You can swipe sha!!#46yearsofgodsgoodness#oluwaseun

See post below:

Netizens celebrate Funke Akindele

Fans and colleagues have showered the actress with sweet birthday prayers and wishes ahead of her birthday.

Read comments below:

nancyisimeofficial:

"Love you Birthday Girl❤️"

jiganbabaoja:

"Where person want send you cake now ???"

missamadi:

"You deserve it!! Have a wonderful time ❤️"

ayam_pikoh_official:

"Happy birthday ma ❤️ God bless your new age "

enioluwaofficial:

"So beautiful and stunning!✨Happy birthday to the powerhouse, your strength and beauty is a testimony and an inspiration to us all. Live long and prosper, Queen!❤️"

kennyadewale:

"Happiest birthday darling Sis, God’s blessings always, have an Awesome day . ❤️❤️"

yk262:

"God bless your new age with express approval to your silent & loud prayers. Stay blessed & have fun."

athomewithdidi:

"Happy birthday mama. Well deserved break"

asooke_by_odiri:

"In the name of Jesus me and my children will go for vacation like this ijn amenHappy birthday ma."

realanitajoseph:

"Happy bday sisyore blessed ❤️"

Funke Akindele speaks on broken marriages

Much loved Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, made headlines on social media after she spoke on her failed marriages.

The movie star first got married to socialite, Kehinde Oloyede, and later got married to music mogul, Abdulrasheed ‘JJC Skillz’ Bello, but both marriages ended.

Funke made sure to warn young ladies not to feel pressured into getting married. She advised them to calm down because they will rush out if they rush in.

Source: Legit.ng