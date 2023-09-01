Actress Chisom Steve has shared an adorable video from her introduction ceremony, which took place on August 26

In the clip, the actress was spotted with her family as she rocked a gold and red striped traditional attire

Chisom, who refused to make her fiance's face public in another post, also advised her female fans to fear men

Nollywood actress Chisom Steve is set to become the next person in the movie industry to walk down the aisle with her man.

Chisom shared a lovely video from her introduction ceremony, which took place on August 26, on her Instagram page.

The actress, who stunned in a gold and red striped traditional attire, was seen beaming with smiles alongside her family and prospective in-laws.

She shared a picture of her and her unidentified fiance in another post. She, however, described men as scum, advising her female fans to fear them.

Netizens react as Chisom Steve advises ladies to fear men

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to her advice to women. See them below:

sheila.courage:

"Fear men but get wifed up . Purrrrrrrrrr congratulations baby."

omalichalolo73:

"Stop hiding his face ... If we see him with another woman make we inform you."

thelma_azasoo:

"Congratulations my love. The prettiest bride."

chioma_nwaoha:

"2nd slide . No advice us … congratulations boo❤️."

mc_odiegwu:

"My friends go still know say na me bby upon I said you should blur me out Omo."

iamjenray:

"Congratulations to our nollywood questionnaire (are you angry? Are you leaving? Are you crying?)."

diamondbarbie91:

"Wow congratulations to you ma'am your new home is blessed Amen."

