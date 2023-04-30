Popular Nigerian music executive Soso Soberekon has stirred reactions online with a scandalous revelation he made about men who cheat

Soso Soberekon revealed that some men now employ their side chicks as their children's home lesson teachers to bring them closer

However, Nosa Rex's wife, Debora Okunzuwa, has reacted to the revelation noting that any woman who allows his husband to employ their lesson is the cause of her own problem

Port-Harcourt-born Nigerian music executive Soso Soberekon has social media on fire with a recent revelation he made about men who cheat.

The White Lion, as he is usually referred to, noted in his post that some men who cheat now have a new way they use to achieve the cheating desires.

Nigerian music executive Soso Soberekon sparks emotions online as he reveals new ways men use to cheat and bring their side chicks into the marital home. Photo credit: sososoberekon

Soso revealed that men now employ their side chicks as home lesson teachers for their wards, not necessarily to tutor their kids but to achieve their cheating desires.

However, after seeing the viral post from Soso Soberekon, Legit.ng reached out to fashion influencer and food blogger Deborah Okunzuwa, Nosa Rex's wife, and she gave her thoughts about the music executives comment; she said:

"How woman go sit down, and her husband to be the one to employ lesson teacher this one no enter, mba."

See Soso Soberekon's post about how men cheat that sparked reactions:

See how netizens reacted to Soso Soberekon's revelation on new ways men use to cheat

@dmdpbmaoi:

"I doubt this; no reasonable man will expose his kids that way."

@placesinnigeria:

"They are also employing them as interior decorators and personal stylists."

@oreziworldwide:

" that pikin no fit sabi book I swear.'

@chrisani1:

"This man don too get experience we suppose dey fear u ."

@achievertwinzblog:

"Oga soso just like to dey cast all this men wey dey do shina sha."

@official_iamwealth:

"Why you cast me sir, fight don start now."

@mobola__nle:

"My uncle second wife was his kids home lesson teacher that his first wife employed now she’s married to him and he don build an house ! Fear men o."

@lala_official101:

"Mayday mayday update don cast! All married men fall back to base."

