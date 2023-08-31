A model has become a viral sensation by virtue of the costume and concept she used for her birthday photoshoot

The daring celebrant wore a shiny snake-like outfit that covered her feet and did different poses as she acted like a cobra

Mixed reactions trailed a video and photos of her epic birthday shoot as people wondered about the inspiration behind it

An African model, identified as Sokhna Kane, got the internet buzzing owing to her snake-inspired birthday photoshoot.

Kane, in a video she shared online, rocked a shiny snake-like outfit and had sharp makeup on to look the part.

She posed like a cobra for her birthday photoshoot. Photo Credit: @sokhnakane27

Source: TikTok

Kane then took different poses as she acted like a cobra. In one of the pictures, she rested against a tree like a fat snake.

In another birthday shoot, she positioned her left hand, which was also covered in the shiny outfit, like a cobra ready to strike its attacker or potential victim.

Kane's poses and positioning scared many people. At the time of this report, Kane's video has garnered over 800k views.

Watch the video below:

The lady's birthday shoot scared people

Oluwatobi Loba RF said:

"Una like to dey act too much lol."

Theodora said:

"Ah buh what is the meaning of all this now."

sharon said:

''Make you meet wetin you dey find."

Aduke said:

"@—Pearl— @Maryam your next year photo shoot make una no worry I go sponsor the outfit."

it~ur ~gurl~Kelly said:

"Gold snake in a green grass."

Mamiko said:

"Does that please you??? I only ask if you are satisfied."

Honey wealth said:

"Watin be this abeg."

Ajokeunique said:

"This one no be mamiwater nd mamisnake."

Source: Legit.ng