Famous Nigerian actor Bolanle Ninalowo makes a return to social media with a lovely clip of his beautiful family

Nino B, in a post shared on his page to celebrate his family and described them as his blessings, vision and his biggest investment

The post is a follow-up to a clip he shared to celebrate his son Prince as he turns 15; the actor noted that he was thrilled to be home in time for the birthday celebration

Ace Nigerian actor Bolanle Ninalowo has stirred emotions online with a post he shared to celebrate his family as he describes them as his most significant investment.

Nino B, who has been entirely family-oriented since he publicly apologised to his wife for cheating on her, continues to prove his dedication and love for his nuclear unit.

Ace movie star Bolanle Ninalowo stirs reaction online after posting clips and photos of his family and describing them as blessings. Photo credit: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

In a clip shared on his page, the actor celebrated his son, Prince K, as he turns 15. Nino B also got people talking with a couple of other clips he shared on his page to celebrate his wife and daughter, Aaliyah.

In the other post, Bolanle described his wife as his vision and his daughter as blessings. He went on to note that he balls and flaunts his family differently.

See Nino B's post below to celebrate his family:

See more of Nino B's post celebrating his family:

And this is a post of Bolanle Ninalowo celebrating his son's birthday:

See the reactions the posts stirred online

@queen_suzybee:

"I cover this beautiful family with blood of Jesus no husband snatcher from nollywood will destroy it like yul own in Jesus name amen."

@eniitan09:

"Aliyah been carry her mama body okan maka o ni bale seh."

@kemikorede_lover:

"Person way go marry Aliya go marry her papa Join oo d love is."

@aycomedian:

"Fam to bahddddd."

@crownpet.xx:

"Aliyah is so pretty."

@kevinkidos:

"Who go con marry this fine girl like this oga Nino."

@iamchannah:

"Aliyah is in her own world. Lovely family."

@kolarualexander6:

"Dis girl go tall pass papa nd mama oooo model re owode."

@daniel_chukwuu:

"100 billions dollars for ur daughter bride price l go pay, she's so phenomenal."

@brigid_benards:

"Mummy's boy and Daddy's girl looking good."

@lol__lade:

"That your daughter dey enter my eyes."

Source: Legit.ng