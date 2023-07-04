Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo recently shared a video of his daughter dancing with a white boy

In the video, his daughter and the boy were seen dressed in military uniforms as they dished out moves

A number of netizens seemed to think the boy appeared scared, and some said it was because of her huge father

Popular Nigerian actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has sparked reactions with a video of his daughter dancing with an oyinbo boy.

In the viral video, Ninalowo’s young daughter, Aliyah, and the boy were seen wearing military uniforms as they danced to a hip-hop song.

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo danced with an oyinbo boy in a new video. Photos: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

The video showed Aliyah rapping along to the song as the boy beside her seemed to chew his words before putting his hands around her waist in the clip. The young girl had a quick front on her face after her dancing partner held her waist.

Ninalowo seemed to have noticed his daughter’s facial expression and he shared the video with a caption that reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Why is @aliyah_nino like this ooo Abi what is the boy singing or even thinking ‍♂️ Opari!!!”

See his post below:

Netizens laugh hard at video of Bolanle Ninalowo’s daughter dancing with white boy

The video of the Nollywood actor’s daughter’s changed facial expression after her dancing partner held her waist drew a series of funny reactions from netizens.

Read some of their comments below:

Vectorthaviper:

“E be like The boy dey fear her papa.”

manofdetermination:

“Why she give that face expression she was like why he hold me like that and the guy as Omo ogbon he no won loose that chance Maka ❤️ Baba aliyah.”

seunseanjimoh1:

“Like daughter like dad ❤️.”

Pauldgoodguy:

“thank God sey the guy no be nija person, he for don collect by now.”

silky_yetty:

“Have you by chance threatened the boy before? He looks tensed and didn't want to come close.”

Ninalowo teaches Oyinbo kids Yoruba after they recognise him

Bolanle Ninalowo amused many netizens after sharing a video of himself interacting with some white children abroad.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star posted the clip of the young Oyinbo children who had recognised him from Nigerian movies.

At the beginning of the clip, the children were seen excitedly pointing at the actor and saying he was the actor from Nigeria. One of the kids even went as far as bowing and hailing the movie star.

Source: Legit.ng