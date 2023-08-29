Actor Chidi Dike recently shared a cute video of him and his female colleague Stefania Bassey at what seemed to be a movie location

A clip showed the two Nollywood stars in towels posing for the camera in a love-up mood

The video has since created a frenzy on social media, with many, including celebrities, gushing about the duo

Nollywood actor, Chidi Dike has left many talking on social media after he put up an adorable video of him and his female colleague, Stefania Bassey.

The clip captured the moment Chidi and Stefania were seen with towels around their waists as they approached what seemed to be a poolside.

Video of actor Chidi Dike and Stefania Bassey at a movie location. Credit: @chididikee

Source: Instagram

The also posed for the camera in a loved-up mood, which stirred reactions.

Another clip showed Chike and Stefania in a well-furnished room, sitting very close to each other.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Chidi Dike wrote in his caption

“Attitude king X Mannerless girlDrop a heart ❤️ @stefaniabassey.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Chike Dike and Stefania Bassey's video

See some of the comments below:

babarex0:

"Chidi Watin Dey occur. Talk to me. I am here to motivate u."

_frankiesofficial_:

"The system make hot... Shirtless mood activated ."

annie__mimi:

"This girl is just chilling with our crush ."

promiseangel16:

"This girl get luck sha …abi make I go join industry ni ."

real__desmond:

"When Grace is speaking....all other voices remain silent...keep going Champ @chididikee."

ikerichukwu1:

"Ramsey Noah Jr. This was how Ramsey started. Enjoy your time bro."

dennis_emmanuel7:

"This guy you too dey act love love movie everytime,the economy no dey affect you try be hard man for once."

the5kfashionstore:

"No words my superstar just make sure that towel dosent go off your waist biko."

nuel_odisi:

"This video has officially broken many hearts."

Source: Legit.ng