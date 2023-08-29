Big Brother Naija All Stars organisers added a new twist to the reality TV show by asking housemates to communicate via singing

Housemates have been instructed to communicate with each other through singing in accordance with the week's theme

Videos of different housemates singing to each other to pass on their message have since sparked reactions online

The organizers of Big Brother Naija All Stars Reality have continued to find new ways to keep viewers glued to their screens.

A new rule was imposed in the house recently where housemates were asked to communicate with one another through singing.

Biggie sets a new rule of singing in the house Credit: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

A trending video captured some of the N120m contestants singing out their words to talk to themselves.

See the video below

BBNaija All Stars new rule sparks hilarious reactions

Legit.ng compiled netizens' comments below:

dj_iranking:

"Neo don turn fela."

mobolar__:

"Na Drama go full this week, I can’t wait ."

prettypellz:

"My Fave Ceec won't like this."

annabeloyigiya:

"Tank God my ceec go rest small, No talking to much."

oluery:

"Biggie don ment."

okm_herbal:

". Ehn ehn, I love the creative side Biggie is showing us back to back!"

nkeomaumudu:

"What Pere said and my faves dey Sidon ontop this “some people no go talk today” table."

xtocris:

"Now Ike is about to blow it up, you all will now see why Ike is the game."

itz_chisomm:

"Make kuku no fight today biggie I see you cos you know say the tension Dey high."

uuuchay:

"Biggie sure do know how to keep the viewers glued this is hilarious."

its_katchy:

"I almost forgot Neo is still on the show. Na Tolani dey give the guy highlights since. Now there’s nobody to make him feel Most Wanted ."

thereal_latifa:

"I want to see ceece and doyin argue with music ."

ammy__pat:

"Hahahaha can't imagine them quarrelling at each other in this singing period ."

jayempire_10:

"this thing that phyna broke the rules that year by talking to Groovy,Abeg are they now choir members?"

