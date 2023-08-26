Fun videos from actress Yvonne Jegede's lavish 40th birthday party have emerged on social media

Videos showed the likes of Kate Henshaw, Mary Njoku, Osas Ighodaro, Chizzy Alichi, among other female celebrities in attendance

The videos have warmed hearts on social media, with fans hailing the female celebrating for turning up for Yvonne

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has shared sweet videos from her 40th birthday party on Friday, August 25.

A video from the colourful event showed the moment Yvonne showed off dance moves as she vibed to WIzkid's Ojuelegba.

Popular female celebrities storm Yvonne Jegede's 40th birthday bash. Credit: @iamyvonnejegede

The likes of Kate Henshaw, Mary Njoku, Osas Ighodaro, Chizzy Alichi, Nikky Ufondu, Queen Ashley Ogunwusi, among others, were also spotted at the party.

In a caption of one of the videos, Yvonne wrote:

"I love the life I’m living and I’m living the life I love Happiness is free. Happy birthday to me."

Legit.ng previously reported that Yvonne flooded her social media timeline with cute pictures to mark her special day.

Fans gush as Yvonne Jegede's mum prays for her

See some of their messages below:

_kehindebankole:

"Amen to all of mummy’s prayers❤️❤️❤️ ."

_laurens_wardrobe:

"Who is cutting onions best I have seen on social media today."

sandeiwhite:

"Nothing beats a praying mother Amen to your prayers ma."

k8henshaw:

"❤️❤️Amen to mummy's prayers."

delish_bakerygh:

"Deep calls unto deep the bible declares so is every deep prayer she prayed for her coming to fruition in Jesus name ."

oluchi_blessed:

"This is so emotional, wish my mum is still here ."

empressteena:

"Its the sincerity in Mama's prayer for me. Amen and Amen."

Did Yvonne Jegede meet Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yvonne Jegede was pleasantly surprised while working on a movie set.

Apparently, Yvonne was working with Regina Daniels on the project, and the actress made sure to bring her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko, to the set.

The video shared captured the moment Regina and her husband approached Jegede, who appeared to have been caught off-guard by the surprise visit.

