Actress Yvonne Jegede has extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to colleague, Regina Daniels

Jegede shared a video showing the moment Regina alongside her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko, came to check on her while filming

Social media users couldn’t help but hail the actress for being courteous while she interacted with her colleague’s husband

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede was pleasantly surprised while working on a movie set and she shared a video showing the moment on Instagram.

Apparently, Jegede was working with Regina Daniels on the project and the actress made sure to bring her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko, to the set.

The video shared captured the moment Regina and her husband approached Jegede who appeared to have been caught off-guard by the surprise visit.

A different portion of the video captured the moment the wealthy businessman chatted with the actress and proceeded to ask about her welfare.

Sharing the video, Jegede wrote:

“@regina.daniels this was indeed a surprise. Indeed was humbled to know he came specifically to see me. Thanks to you and your family for the warm embrace.”

Social media users react

sir_cashii_ said:

"Make Regina know say na him ask for your number ooo. Incase e set later."

olib_kiddies_collections said:

"Omo, so this man legit give out him number for the wife front o wow..even tell the lady she him love her too, come add say she abandon am with play oo wow!money is sweet..Money no be anybody mate o."

oseme_okojiee said:

"Yvonne was being careful, respectul & tried to wave off kind gestures from Ned and concentrating more by looking at Regina & that the same time responding to Ned's. I like that! so as not to give a negative impression. plus who else saw that she wasn't really eager to take the phone number? I respect yvonne for that. Some other girls go don dey do gbasa queen neglecting that his wife was there."

oliviaifeoma47 said:

"Ha, but is this how she allows her husband who is polygamous in nature to share his number? Okwu , she is so innocent , I come in peace ooo."

dobi9024 said:

"Regina come dey more mature and confident than Yvonne. Why were you kinda of fidgeting and and touching your hands? Lovey sha."

jennyprety247 said:

"I don’t want to hear story that touches the heart later sha."

