Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, has won the senatorial seat in Delta North after the election

Since February, that the announcement was made, the actress has been celebrating on her page

The actress recently shared new photos that appeared to be specially taken for the celebration, and netizens have reacted

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, has now won the senatorial seat in Delta North that he ran for during the 2023 election.

On February 27, 2023, Regina took to social media to announce her husband’s big win with a video of her jubilating.

Regina Daniels continues celebrating husband's win Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Days later, the mum of two is still celebrating as she shared gorgeous photos of herself in an outfit fit for a bride.

Regina supported her husband in every way during his campaign season, and his win seems personal to her.

She also used the post to usher her fans into the month of March.

See photos below:

Netizens react to Regina's post

dorisogala:

"Congratulations darling ❤️"

pheebtee:

"Congratulations dear❤️More wins. Don’t forget God all through the journey."

mercynwanze:

"Beauty with brain congratulation babe❤️❤️"

ucheokafornkem:

"Na only u Dey happy for this country hmmmmm time shall tell."

ngomiroun:

"Congratulations ASA, nothing will stop you."

victoriaamajua:

"Well deserved. You really worked for it."

nelly.unique_:

"Rich man wife❤️"

symply_blessing:

"Congratulations swee congratulations ❣️"

slimberry_b:

"Congratulations Big Gina."

jay_designed_it:

"Senator's wife "

nkechiodonghanro:

"Congratulations to you and your hubby."

iamvivianthompson:

"Congratulations my darling "

iamvivianthompson:

"Congratulations my darling "

Source: Legit.ng