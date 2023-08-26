Anambra state governor Prof. Charles Soludo's first daughter Adaora has shared adorable pictures from her engagement to her lover

One of the pictures showed the moment Adaora's lover went on his knees to propose marriage to her

The pictures have stirred reactions from many, including BBNaija reality star Bella Okagbue, who congratulated the lovers

It was a delightful moment to behold as Adaora, the first daughter of the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, Adaora got engaged to her lover, identified as Arinze.

The location she shared on the pictures showed, Marrakesh, a former imperial city in western Morocco.

Governor Soludo's daughter, Adaora says yes to lover. Credit:@adaorasoludo @bellaokagbue

An excited Adaora, who is an entrepreneur, flooded her Instagram page with photos from the romantic proposal on Instagram on Friday, August 25, and added in her caption: “Allow me to introduce you to the love of my life.”

See the pictures she shared below, including the moment her man went on his knees to propose marriage to her.

Bella Okagbue, others congratulate Adaora Soludo

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

bellaokagbue:

"Congratulations babe ❤️."

priscilliaokpan:

"Congratulations girl."

ekenesoludo:

"Congratulations! Im soo happy for you guys!! A true vision of love✨."

ritasoludo:

"Congratulations sis❤️We have a wedding to attend ."

frances_ibekwe:

"Congratulations Cousin can't wait for the wedding ."

ijayykay:

"Long awaited "brother" popped the question!! Congratulations ."

peaceadaora_:

"Eii eii eii .... Congratulations to you baby❤️❤️❤️❤️so happy for you.

nkiruka_okeke_:

"Omg... ashobi don land ,congratulations ada."

iam_bmodel:

"I was trying to shoot my shot in her dm, they sha no reply me Congratulations my guy, you bagged this one."

carina.jacob:

"Congratulations. Where una dey this true love? ."

uiux.marvis:

"Very simple proposal congratulations."

