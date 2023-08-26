Cinema director Moses Olumuyiwa Babatope organised a big party in Lagos to mark his 40th birthday party, and it was star-studded

Popular figures in the entertainment industry like Odunlade Adekola, Bovi, Ramsey Nouah, Alexx Ekubo, Sheggz, among others, were in attendance

The fun videos from the elite event have left many netizens talking, as many shared different thoughts about the event

Moses Olumuyiwa Babatope, the Group Executive Director of Filmhouse Cinemas, which is one of the Nigerian movie industry stakeholders, marked his 40th birthday on Friday, August 25.

To make it memorable, the cinema director threw a massive party in Lagos that was star-studded as popular faces in the entertainment industry were present to celebrate with him and his family.

A video from the event showed the moment Ramsey Nouah, Bovi, Alexx Ekubo, Odunlade Adekola, Bisola Aiyeola, Okey Bakassi, among others, exchanged greetings.

Watch the video below:

Another clip from the event showed BBNaija reality stars Sheggz and Yemi Cregx in attendance. See the below:

Watch the moment the celebrant and his wife arrive at the event below:

Watch a video of the celebrant, his wife and their kids below:

Fans react as Sheggz and Yemi Cregx attend Moses Babatope's 40th birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

kelebogile_lintoe:

"London boy, sheggz presences."

simon.ebere:

"YEMI CREGX ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

mary_smith_1119:

"Handsome yemi."

godspaddyman:

"Hawt like a heater Sheggz."

chynelsky:

"King of fashion.. Yemi Cregx."'

maya.d3ra:

"Omo london with the drip."

iam_miss_riya:

"So much hotness from the golden boy Big Sheggz ."

beautyempress225:

"Abeg nah only me the see the resemblance between Yemicregx and Adekunle abi my eyes don dey pain me."

