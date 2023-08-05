Actress Ruby Ojiakor had nothing but sweet words to describe Toyin Abraham for giving her first role in a Cinema production

In an emotional video, a teary Ojiakor expressed gratitude to God and Toyin Abraham for giving her the privilege to be a part of the project

The heartwarming video has stirred reactions from many, including celebrities in the movie industry

Nollywood star Ruby Ojiakor has warmed hearts with a video of her expressing gratitude to her senior colleague, Toyin Abraham, for giving her the privilege to bag her first movie role in a Cinema production.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, Ruby couldn't hide her excitement as Toyin Abraham visited the hotel room she was lodged in.

Ruby Ojiakor expresses gratitude to Toyin Abraham. Credit: @toyin_abraham @ruby_orjiakor

Source: Instagram

A clip showed Ruby Ojiakor rolling on the floor in tears as she thanked Toyin Abraham.

In a caption of the video, Ruby wrote:

” @toyin_abraham Thank you for giving me the privilege to be in ur movie” which happens to be “MY FIRST CINEMA MOVIE”...They said I am too stupid”.......They said I am too Local....They said , I don’t fit in at all. Yet, WORLD BEST” @toyin_abraham still said, it’s me she wants in her international “CINEMA MOVIE”

Watch the video Ruby shared below:

Celebrities, fans react as Ruby Ojiakor expresses gratitude to Toyin Abraham over movie role

See some of the comments that trailed the video below:

ucheogbodo:

"Awwww so beautiful."

nancyneeq:

"If you have noticed how cautious Ruby is with her body showing on camera, gather here."

officialujuokoli:

"This appreciation is from the heart…ruby you deserve it❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

tikisouth_00:

"You can not be feeding the widows and less privileged children and be stranded ... God will always send u a man or woman to multiple your good deeds."

nonsodiobi:

"A new level of greatness in YOU just got activated.."

