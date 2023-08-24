Actress Toyin Abraham and veteran Nollywood legend Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett recently met, and it was an emotional moment

In the video shared by Toyin, she welcomed the veteran actress on her Malaika movie set with flowers and an entourage fit for her status

The rest of the video saw Toyin in tears as Lycett prayed for her and thanked her for representing women in Nollywood

It was an emotional moment for Toyin Abraham as veteran movie star Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett arrived at her Malaika movie set.

In the clip shared BY the filmmaker, she met the older woman by her car with flowers in hand and a team of people.

Toyin Abraham humbly received Ajayi-Lycett on her movie set. Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

Toyin burst into tears as the Nollywood veteran gushed over her, prayed for her and thanked her for honouring her.

Lycett, a traditionalist, explained how she is Toyin's ancestor and vice versa. She also thanked the filmmaker for representing women well, breaking barriers and remaining humble.

Toyin captioned the post:

"Dame Taiwo Ajayi Lycett(OON) @taiwoajailycett was on set of #Malaika and it was an absolute pleasure to host her and act alongside her. Mama is one of the actors that pave way for us all and a huge figure across the world for her impact in ensuring black women are seen and respected so it was exciting to listen to her, drink from her cup of knowledge and receive prayers from her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Toyin with Ajayi-Lycett

officialtaiwoadeyemi:

"Deep!!!!!!!! Not just the younger ones should honor the elders, the elders should honor the younger ones too. HONOR!!!!!!!! Deep."

iamkemikorede:

"Why I’m crying Iwo naa Adagba Nigbara olorun Oluwatoyin❤️"

aadebanjoh:

"See as Toyin just de use humility collect grace."

authenticmuy:

"This is so emotional for me! Toyin!….As I am leaving. You are coming… (too deep, too real, too emotional). God bless you darling, well done ❤️❤️❤️."

remmysworld:

"You are doing so well mama ❤️"

the.hrm_ricchiepellar:

"The way you feature all this old thespian in your movie is Exceptional!!!! You are the best producer in Nigeria!!! No."

kelvinchilds_:

"Wow! Toyin what are you cooking oooo! Legend in the building?"

