Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media with a post showing her resolve not to break down even though forces are against her

In a post on her page, the actress-turned-politician noted that someone wanted her to break, but it was not time

Tonto's fans are concerned for her, while some people have found her post as a useful piece of motivation to keep going in their lives

Controversial actress Tonto Dikeh has disappointed whoever expects her to break down anytime soon.

In a cryptic post on her Instagram page, the politician revealed she is being cared for by God, and it's not time for her to be broken.

Tonto Dikeh puts up a motivating post about breaking down Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

She also shared a motivational quote affirming her elevation as soon as she is done being tested.

Tonto captioned her post:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Someone out there wants me to break. BUT ITS NOT TIME…CAUSE “MERCY SAYS NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. I’m not gonno let you go….GOD IS TAKING CARE OF ME IN WAYS WE CANT UNDERSTAND"

See the post below:

Tonto Dikeh's fans react to her post

While some fans of the actress expressed concerns for her, others used her post as a source of motivation.

Read the comments below:

bahdgirl_tee:

"At the verge of breaking just holding myself together in tears."

sheriffishatu:

"God can take the lead."

itsayomikun:

"Thanks momma I really needed this."

sapphireobi:

"God remains your strength my lover."

emiomotoke:

"My unstoppable woman keep going jor."

official_sarita_raw:

"Nd our love for u will always be here ❤️❤️❤️"

oluwatoyinmj_:

"Glory be to God."

queenwokoma:

"This right here is for me…❤️"

omo2tina:

"Hmmmmmm thank you ma fro this I am stronge I am stronger ❤️"

schatzunique:

"Stand strong Kingy."

sparklesogechi:

"Tonto are you talking to meI'm exhausted with tests is much for me already."

Tonto Dikeh fumes as Naira Marley becomes NDLEA ambassador

On Thursday, August 17, the NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi disclosed Naira Marley joined the National Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its campaign against substance abuse in Nigeria.

The statement caused an uproar on social media, and Tonto Dikeh publicly expressed her displeasure.

In a post on her Instagram page, the mum of one pointed out that bringing the Soapy crooner on board is the biggest embarrassment for any government agency.

Source: Legit.ng