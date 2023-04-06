Content creator, Ovie Clarkson, has sparked funny reactions online after sharing a video of his encounter with actress Tonto Dikeh

The video captured the moment Ovie joined the actress while she was enjoying a meal, and she decided to let him have a taste

Social media users had a good laugh about the video, with one person spotting how Dikeh fed the young man with a knife

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and content creator Ovie Clarkson recently caught the attention of netizens.

Apparently, the content creator met the Nollywood actress while she was enjoying a meal.

Tonto Dikeh feeds male fan, video trends. Photo: @tontolet/@famousblog

Source: Instagram

Ovie didn’t hesitate to disturb the former deputy-governorship candidate as he approached her for a taste of what she was eating.

Dikeh, on the other hand, was more than willing to let the young man have a taste as she proceeded to scoop some rice on a knife and feed him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video as sighted on social media below:

Social media users react to video of Tonto feeding young man

bravestgem said:

"She use knife feed you make your spit nor enter the fork sha ."

soniaa_nenye said:

"She’s so pretty."

everythingduragabuja said:

"Just thank your star’s you met her in a good mood ."

zii_plus said:

"The videographer should stay one place naaaa."

ozoneman01 said:

"Man & food na 5 & 6 ooo."

big_baby_zarah said:

"She’s such a sweet soul regardless."

wasem__nessa said:

"Rice. I can eat it everyday. I have so many ways of cooking rice. ."

Tonto Dikeh knocks trolls over old music video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto Dikeh responded to netizens who criticised her old music video titled Hi, released nine years ago.

The mother of one, who once ventured into the music industry, said she refused to let people who can't navigate their life decorate hers.

"For those you saying this is not good can I ask what have you done in your life outside your comfort zone?? My video are were Lit thou!! Shout out to Me," her post read in part.

Tonto's fans and followers were also seen in the comments sharing their thoughts on her position.

Source: Legit.ng