Actor Lateef Adedimeji was among the popular faces in the movie industry who attended Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun movie private screening

In a trending video, the actor who was cast in the new movie expressed gratitude to his colleague

Another clip showed the moment Lateef shed tears as he revealed he broke his leg during the movie shoot

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji could not hold back his tears at the screening of his senior colleague Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun movie as he finally had the opportunity to see it become a reality.

Lateef bowed to Femi in the trending video as he addressed those present at the private screening, where he opened up on the challenges he faced as a cast on the movie.

Lateef Adedimeji says he was in pain during Jagun Jagun movie shoot. Credit: @femiadebayosalami @adedimejilateef

Lateef, who broke down in tears, said he shot the movie in pain as he broke his leg and almost gave up, but Femi Adebayo’s constant encouragement at the movie location kept him going.

Speaking on his experience during the movie shoot, Lateef said:

"I just want to say, thank you, sir. It was a tough one, from the first action, I broke my leg. So all through the filming, I was in pain."

Netizens react as Lateef Adedimeji breaks down in tears

Yoruba stars storm Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun's movie premiere

It was a moment of celebration for Femi Adebayo as many of his colleagues in the movie industry turned up for the private viewing of the new movie Jagun Jagun which took place in the Lekki area of Lagos state on Wednesday, August 9.

The colourful event saw some Nollywood actors turning up in Yoruba warrior costumes.

Videos which emerged from the event showed the likes of Mr Macaroni, Dele Odule, Mo Bimpe, Odunlade Adekola, Oga Bello, Muyiwa Ademola, Fathia Balogun, Gbenga Adeyinka, Desola Afod, Sotayo Gaga, Kemi Afolabi, Dayo Amusa, among others were in attendance.

