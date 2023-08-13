Nigerian singer Portable recently made a bold claim about being a ritualist on Nedu's Thehonestbunch podcast

In a new video on his page, Portable has backed up his claims and likened himself to veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo

According to Portable, the only way to make it in life is to be a ritualist, and he has already washed his head for the water goddess Osun

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has shared a new video on his page to back up his assertion of being a ritualist.

The singer made the bold claim on Nedu's podcast and sparked reactions online.

Portable calls himself Kanayo Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the video on his Instagram page, Portabe and his crew landed at Asaba airport, and as they alighted from the aircraft, the singer started talking about being a ritualist, not bonding the people around.

He added that one must do rituals to make it in life and called himself Kanayo, a reference to the veteran actor's roles in old Nollywood movies.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Portable also added that he had washed his head for the river goddess Osun, as his own form of ritual.

He captioned the video with:

"Kanayo Kanayo we pray for money and Grace wey no dey disgrace. Prayer is the key to success...If you do ritual you go die if you no do ritual you go die kuku do ritual Kanayo. we are out side tonight Asaba."

Watch the video below:

How did netizens react to Portable's video?

________dubai:

"If you saw that man shaking his head like this comment "

djspicey:

" say what ? you've to perform ritualist .. This guy no go kee me with laugh ❤"

x.x_json:

"Did anyone noticed that man wearing black and green reaction to portable gibberish… No sensible person should associate with this razz thing."

__kayorde:

"See as that man dey shake head and still wait for u too park your sef go abi nah only me dey see that man?"

fimybaby:

"Too much Grace pon us our lovely king "

official_neeyopoly:

"You have to perform ritualists before you can make it .. well said king "

Portable shows off his lawyers

Nigerian singer Portable has a strong team of lawyers backing him, and he showed them off.

The Zazu crooner, on his Instagram page, shared videos showing off different fun moments with the attorneys as he entertained them at his popular Odogwu bar.

In one of the videos, Portable bragged that his lawyers are rich and showed off the car, a Benz they brought all the way to the trenches to visit him.

Source: Legit.ng