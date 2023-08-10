Actor Femi Adebayo's hit movie Jagun Jagun's private viewing took place on Wednesday, August 9, in Lagos

The event was star-studded as popular Yoruba actors like Odunlade Adekola, Oga Bello, Muyiwa Ademola, Fathia Balogun, among others, turned up to support their colleague

Ibrahim Chatta, Lateef Adedimeji and Eniola Ajao, however, had fans talking about their outfit at the event

It was a moment of celebration for Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo as many of his colleagues in the movie industry turned up for the private viewing of the new movie Jagun Jagun which took place in the Lekki area of Lagos state on Wednesday, August 9.

The colourful event saw some Nollywood actors turning up in Yoruba warrior costumes.

Ibrahim Chatta and others wore warrior costumes to the movie premiere. Credit: @goldmynetv @emiraltyafrica

Source: Instagram

Videos which emerged from the event showed the likes of Mr Macaroni, Dele Odule, Mo Bimpe, Odunlade Adekola, Oga Bello, Muyiwa Ademola, Fathia Balogun, Gbenga Adeyinka, Desola Afod, Sotayo Gaga, Kemi Afolabi, Dayo Amusa, Jaiye Kuti, Aishat Lawal among others, were all present to celebrate with their colleague.

Watch a video showing the moment Ibrahim Shatta arrived in a warrior outfit

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the moment Lateef Adedimeji and his wife arrived below:

Watch as Eniola Ajao and Juliana Oloyode arrive at the event

Watch a video showing the moment Femi Adebayo arrived below:

Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun is set to be released on Thursday, August 10, on Netflix.

Netizens react to Eniola Ajao, Juliana's outfit

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

_______wura:

"Eniola and overdo Is it your movie premiere?"

officialtheema:

"Wearing knee high boots in Nigeria is something I can't wrap my head around, because I need a thorough explanation."

adegunloyeadeshina:

"Let her shine her shine if she can afford it. She's beautiful in that outfit. Hun"

beesluv:

"Eniola no fit breath well in btw Juliana looks good and simple."

souvenirsidea:

"Sogun laye ni easy easy oo."

queenlarteephat:

"Her own too much kilode? Na so she dress like Aya odunlade during Orisa premiere."

Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun's trailer stuns many

Femi Adebayo trended on social media after sharing the trailer for his new movie, "Jagun Jagun.”

“Jagun Jagun” movie's trailer comes after Femi broke records with Ageshinkole, further putting Yoruba movies on the international.

Femi Adebayo's movie, which featured Ibrahim Yekini Itele, Fathia Williams, Debo Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Bukunmi Oluwashina, Muyiwa Ademola, Odunlade Adekola, among others is set to be released exclusively on Netflix on August 10.

Source: Legit.ng