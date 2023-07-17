It was quite an impressive turnout as nearly half of Nollywood turned up for the hugely anticipated premiere of Odunlade Adekola's movie, Orisa

The event took place on Sunday, July 16, at the IMAX Cinemas, Lagos, and it was pretty explosive as the red carpet was graced by the biggest stars of the movie industry

Celebrities like Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe and her hubby, Adekaz, Femi Adebayo, Oga Bello, Jide Kosoko, Mr Macaroni, Kie Kie, Muyiwa Ademola, and many others were at the premiere

Ace Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola recently had the Nigerian movie industry on lockdown as his film, Orisa, finally premiered.

The anticipation for the movie has been on a different level as several of Odunlade's colleagues have been talking about the film on their social media pages.

Several big stars in the Yoruba movie industry made it a date as they stormed the movie premiere of Odunlade Adekola's Orisa.

Source: Instagram

Clips emerging from the private viewing and pre-cinema premiere have been heartwarming as many of the ace actor's colleagues supported him.

Nearly half of the Yoruba movie industry emptied into IMAX cinemas venue, with stars like Femi Adebayo, Wumi Toriola, Nkechi Blessing, Iyabo Ojo, Fathia Williams, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe, Oga Bello, Jide Kosoko and others attending the premiere.

See trending clips from the premiere below:

More clips from the premiere of Orisa:

See how netizens reacted to clips from the premiere of Orisa below:

@omotolani_kazeem:

"Fatheeeeerrrrr………I love you too much baami, Alubarika on this one."

@real_lanrearemu:

"Ọmọ eni'reke agbejo, Congratulations bro, i know it wil be a great movie."

@_valley_cc:

"Best Yoruba male actor commando."

@hadnan_bio:

"We will watch it."

@freshboai12:

"Odunlade is very talented man."

@toluwaleyiii_:

"I too love this man."

@hormohclothings:

"OGO fun awon ogo."

@shirleyoaikhenan_gbariye:

"Yes ooooooooo- ORISAthemovie is the Real Deal."

@samuel_dexy:

"This is absolutely, awesome. Big ups Egbon Odun."

@bisabibat:

"The bromance bond tho! it’s hug for me."

Source: Legit.ng