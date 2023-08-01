Veteran comic actor Osita Iheme 'Pawpaw' has shared a fun video from his visit to Delta State University, Abraka

Pawpaw, who is popular as Nigerian Meme King, was well received by the University female students as many left their hostel in a hurry to see him

The funny video has left many fans and followers of the veteran actor gushing as they applauded him

Nollywood comic actor Osita Iheme, popularly known by his stage name Pawpaw, recently visited Delta State University (Delsu) Abraka.

Pawpaw shared a fun video from his visit to the tertiary institution, and it was a lovely one to watch.

Video of Osita Iheme 'Pawpaw' in Delsu. Credit: @ositaiheme

The video showed the moment the female university students left their hostels to see the actor.

Others couldn't stop themselves from screaming in excitement, while others followed the actor and his team back to their cars.

Sharing the video on his official Instagram page, Paw Paw wrote:

"With Love from Delta state University Abraka.

Watch the fun video Pawpaw shared below:

Fans hail Paw Paw over visit to Delsu

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

oficial_babagee:

"Men nor day go school again? women full everywhere ."

emzzy_vibe:

"Imagine seeing your regular meme king in real life ."

tony_nmo:

"Your cameraman like the young girl on black, he just focused on her ."

thepsalmist_14:

"When you had a chance to see a legend ❤️."

kevingodric.11:

"You are an inspiration to us, we can never forget you and will always love you, may God give you strength for the next generation to witness you❤️."

magnatefriday:

"You can't even know the lives you inspired growing up till today i don't watch Netflix but you and late sam loco on YouTube."

sanqueen_official:

"Awwwww I was there I love you paw paw ."

kingsleyameh45:

"King of Meme ❤️."

Aki and Pawpaw go to Hollywood

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme, popularly known as Aki and Pawpaw made headlines after going to Hollywood.

The veteran Nollywood stars took the trip abroad, and Chinedu Ikedieze posted photos of it on his official Instagram page.

In the photos, Aki and Pawpaw were seen in Hollywood with other celebrities, including Ghanaian-American comedian, Michael Blackson.

Source: Legit.ng