Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo, spurred sweet reactions as he met with veteran actor, Kanayo Kanayo, lately

The veteran, whom the fast-rising star considers a legend, was honoured without regard for his immeasurable impact

However, Kanayo O Kanayo was quick to recall the old times when they both acted as father and son on the popular TV series Professor Johnbull

Nollywood actor Junior Pope Odonwodo sparked fond memories as he met with famed actor Kanayo O Kanayo, recently.

The notorious actor was humbled by the presence of the veteran, whom he tagged as a legend and father to him.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Junior Pope captured the moment he raced up to the star and prostrated before him.

Kanayo went on to note how proud he was of the upshot in Pope’s career; not stopping there, he refreshed minds on how they both acted father and son in the old-time popular TV series Professor Johnbull.

"Taking to his caption, the fast-rising described KOK as a legend who has created legacies in the industry.

"Legends are made from iron & sweat, mind, and muscle, blood and vision and victory. Legends are champions, they grow, they win, they conquer.

There’s a legend behind every legacy, there’s a blueprint behind every legend. @kanayo.kanayo IS A LEGEND… Say no more."

See Jnr Pope prostrating for Kanyo

Jnr Pope’s video sparks reactions

Fans who came across the video applauded Pope for the manner in which he respected Kanayo.

See their comments below:

barristertreasure:

"Churchill ikenga ,son to Erudite professor johnbull ❤️❤️."

charitychachaa:

"Your a legend too..watched ur gangster movies when u were still young now ur a father and husband. Mad love ❤️ and respect from Kenya ❤️."

diamond_on_time:

"The man is movie himself.. he can intepret scripts and makes it look real.. we celebrate you@kanayo.o.kanayo."

kaypumping20:

"Prostrating is a sign of humility to the elders, it’s not the sign of low self esteem."

Junior Pope makes money rain at cinema in Asaba

Nollywood actor and movie producer, Junior Pope Odonwodo, took his birthday celebration to another level in Asaba.

Pope took to social media to share a video of himself giving out money to the employees of a cinema in Asaba, Delta state, as he marked his birthday.

According to him, the cinema personnel praised him after a sold-out movie, and he decided to repay their affection by giving them money.

