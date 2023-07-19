Popular Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has now spoken up on the early days of his acting career and how things kicked off

In a recent interview, the movie star revealed how his acting got him sent out of his father’s house among other things

According to Jim Iyke, his dad wanted him to a Masters after he finished his first degree at the age of 18 but he decided to be an actor

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has now spoken up about his relationship with his parents and how his dad kicked against his ambition to become an actor.

During an interview with media personality, Chinasa Anukam on her show, Is This Seat Taken, Jim Iyke explained that his dad sent him out of the house at a young age over his love for acting.

Reactions as Jim Iyke opens up on why his dad sent him out of his house. Photos: @jim.iyke

Source: Instagram

According to the movie star, his dad wanted him to get a Masters degree after he finished his first degree at the age of 18. Jim noted that he was a straight A student and that as a child to Igbo parents, they had decided how his life should go.

He said:

“I was a straight A student. And the course was already, I mean, you know the Igbo parents, they decide your life before you are born and probably after you die if they outlive you.

I was about 18 and a half when I finished my first degree. The idea was, ‘Get your MBA.’ That was the whole plan. My dad’s boss is American, so he already had a setup. And I came home one day and said, ‘I think I really want to be an actor.’”

However, Jim’s dad kicked against the idea of him becoming an actor because he was considered to be a very shy person and his father wondered how an introvert would consider acting as a career. The movie star’s mother however seemed to see things differently.

According to the Nollywood star, his mother believed in his dream even before he did despite it not being a tangible thing at the time.

He said:

“My dad’s fair argument then was that I’m excruciatingly shy. Now, how come you come out? A well-known introvert comes out to say, ‘You want to be an actor?’ But I think there was something—you know, call it female intuition or whatever. She (my mum) just believed, even before I did. I just saw a glimpse of something that made me believe this is what I wanted to do, but it wasn’t hard-formed.

“There was no core to it. There was no master plan. There was no road map. It was just a simple conviction. But she believed before I did. And I think that is what makes mothers as unique as they are.”

It became unbearable to stay at home

Also during the interview, Jim Iyke admitted that his stay at home became strained at the time and one day his father gave him the choice of either leaving his house or staying on the track they had mapped out for him.

Rather than stay at home and follow his dad’s directive, Jim decided to leave home and find his own path.

He said:

“It became unbearable to stay at home. So much so that one day, my dad woke up and said, ‘Listen, there can’t be two captains on this ship. You either go get this master’s going as quickly as possible. Take one year, go do whatever nonsense you want to do, come back, and then we set the course again or you leave my house.’ So I left.”

See the full video below:

Netizens react to Jim Iyke’s interview

Read what some netizens had to say about Jim Iyke’s revelation in his interview:

@biggyz9424:

“This the exact reason why I love mother's the bonding between a mother and her son is so strong coz you're mother is one person that sees things from your own perspective even b4 every other person did it....mother's are the realest ❤✌.”

@uchegovernor364:

“such an amazing interview. so proud of how much Jim tyke has grown. this really gave us an insight to who he is disregarding the box the media tried to put him into. Chinansa you have really outdone yourself. you're absolutely brilliant!!”

@patriciaorenisi:

“Jim Iyke has come a long way, I love the man he is today. He is very knowledgeable about life and he was spitting so much wisdom in this episode.”

@Kayotic_Genius:

“I dunno how I sit through all of this all the time but it's always beautiful, and Iyke’s vocabulary is on another level, speaks so well. Love it.”

