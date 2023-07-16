A young lady has caused a stir on social media as she shares her reason for declining her man's marriage proposal

Despite being in a relationship with him for eight long years, the lady surprisingly turned down his proposal to marry her

Speaking on the reason behind her action, she said he wanted to go back to school and wouldn't have enough income to care for her

A young lady has narrated her reason for rejecting her man's proposal after dating him for eight years.

According to her, she didn't think it was the right thing for him to do at the time because he didn't have a steady income yet.

Lady rejects man's proposal after dating for eight years Photo credit: Vladimir Vladimirov, Dean Mitchell/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

She revealed that he was going to the university where he would spend about five to six years studying.

They have a child together and she worried about the child's welfare if they should get married and produce more children without a steady income.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her words:

"I dated my baby dad for 8 years. Best relationship of my life. NEVER cheated. He proposed marriage early this year. I declined. Guy moved on. It hurts, it hurts so bad. I did communicate my reasons and I thought he understood kanti.

"Reasons:He’s a breadwinner. Still in a process of finishing his home, he’s going to varsity next year for 5-6yrs, next year there wont be an income, I asked him to atleast wait till I work. Our baby was 5months then. I was only thinking for HIM. It was how I saw things.

"Its about his mental health. How are you to juggle varsity, kid,wife,family? Nd the cost of living in varsity is way high. I wasn’t going to put him through that. If he had said “I got this” And explain how I wouldn’t have declined."

Reactions as lady turns down boyfriend's marriage proposal

Dima Phoshoko said:

"I understand you. So tell me, you declined the marriage proposal but still wanted to remain in the relationship? What is it that he was gonna be doing in marriage that he's not already doing as a boyfriend? I feel like most relationships are set up like marriages already."

Prapti said:

"Lol, but isn't that exactly what he would have to deal with, proposal or no? A piece of paper that turns you from gf to wife wouldn't have changed your lives. Now he has you+baby+varsity+new gf. I don't see how his life is better now."

Demba said:

"He's not wrong nor right but I can't blame him for moving on. Guys are always called time wasters in the relationship where there's no marriage."

See the post below:

Lady rejects man's proposal on the road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady embarrassed a young man as she rejected his marriage proposal on Valentine's Day. The incident, which happened on the premises of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, was seen in a viral video on TikTok.

In the clip, the man got on one knee with a ring in his outstretched hand as he asked her to marry him. The lady bluntly refused as she mocked and embarrassed him. She said he is not good-looking, not financially buoyant and also not on her level.

She took the ring from him and threw it at him, while also scattering the items in a package he got for her. Her actions sent the crowd that had gathered into a frenzy. Many netizens however believe the clip was scripted.

Source: Legit.ng