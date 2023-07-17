A couple's relationship is probably in a dilemma after the man found out the actual age of his wife-to-be

The couple was in love with each other until the 31-year-old man discovered she lied about her age two weeks before their wedding

The story has sparked a debate on social media as people took sides, with many advising the man to walk away

A 31-year-old man has found out his wife-to-be's real age 14 days before their wedding.

According to ship navigator, Danky, who shared the incident on Twitter, the lady had communicated her age to be 30 and they were both in love.

Some days before their wedding, he found that she is actually 37 years old. Danky asked netizens what their actions would be if in the shoes of the man. He wrote:

"He was 31, she was 30 and they were both in love. Two weeks to the wedding, he found out she's 37. If you were in his shoes, what will you do?"

Some people advised the man to walk away, while others urged him to forgive the lady and go on with the wedding.

See Danky's tweet below:

People share their thoughts on the relationship dilemma

@thatEdochick said:

"Why was he snooping and checking everywhere now he has seen something he isn’t supposed to see or know.. he should go ahead with the wedding joor this lie is too tiny abeg."

@Pheeno41 said:

"Omoor na God save me o.

"I didn’t know my ex girlfriend was 5 years older than me o.

"This girl lied to me about her age that she’s 3 years younger.

"It was during a conversation with one of her brother about her birthday that i know her real age ,I was shocked."

@TheDzataNelson said:

"Age is just a number. Love got forgiveness. But why should it take two weeks to the marriage to make such a revelation?

"I’m still calculating the numerous lies in the dark."

@konyeik said:

"Relationship based on falsehoods won't last. Who knows what else is true or false with her, Back to the drawing board man!"

@mister_ade5 said:

"Omo, i go comot for the marriage o. Me wey just dey enter my prime, you wan ruin am with your cougar vibes."

@farmacopoeia said:

"Love forgives. She has her reasons for withholding such information and as long as it dosent serve to harm or ruin, he should go on with the marriage but with a different person."

