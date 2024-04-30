Big Brother Naija's former housemate and influencer, Natacha Akide has come forward to reply Wizkid after he slammed Don Jazzy on April 29

It will be recalled that in Wizkid's response to Ladipoe's tweet, he jabbed at Don Jazzy, and referred to him as an influencer

His response of disrespect towards the label boss has caused a divide on social media and Tacha is not having it

Natacha Akide, a former Big Brother Naija contestant, has gone on social media to defend Mavin Records label boss, Don Jazzy, after being disrespected by Afrobeat star, Wizkid.

Tacha referred to Jazzy as a highly revered individual in the entertainment industry, whose influence cannot be denied.

She recalled Don Jazzy helping both blown and upcoming artists with his influence, by posting them on social media.

In Tacha's video, she mentioned that no slander against Micheal Ajereh Collings, also known as Don Jazzy will not be tolerated.

It is no longer news that the music industry has been hot for the last 24 to 48 hours, following tantrums thrown by some artists, including Wizkid.

The Grammy-award-winning singer called Don Jazzy an influencer, following a Tweet by his signee, Ladipoe.

Netizens react to Tacha's viral video

As much as Tacha was trying to make a point, it may seem that some Tweeps were not having it. Legit compiled the following reactions below:

Evander611

"No go wash your pant wey you wear since last week."

lifeofolaa

"No go soak your smelling bra."

Bohhddheee

"Bobrisky voice sweet pass your own sha."

Anthonystilldey

"Dem don send you burger abi."

bosslegit_01

"Not from you pls. Go deal with your body odor first."

beauttyy124

"Who be this one whey dey talk? Oga comot there make we see front jor. This one too dey put mouth."

kingsleyk19118

"Don’t mind the little boy that lacks manners."

