Popular Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, recently left numerous fans confused after she rained insults on her colleague, Uche Elendu

In a comment she made on Instagram, Okorie was seen calling Elendu a liar and a nonsense human being on her 40th birthday

Okorie’s heated words on the celebrant left many fans wondering what had transpired between them offline

Popular Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie, is now making headlines after she spared no words while blasting her colleague, Uche Elendu, on her 40th birthday.

Elendu had clocked the milestone age of 40 on July 14, 2023, and she took to social media to share the good news as fans and colleagues celebrated her on their pages.

Nigerians react as actress Angela Okorie curses out Uche Elendu on her 40th birthday. Photos: @realangelaokorie, @ucheelendu

However, Okorie was not there for the fanfare as she reacted to one of the birthday posts for Elendu with heated words.

Taking to the comment section of the post on Instagram, Angela Okorie, expressed her dislike for the celebrant by raining heavy insults on her.

Angela called Uche Elendu a liar and that she is actually 50-years-old and not 40. The actress also called her colleague a thief and prayed for all the evil she has done to follow her for the rest of her life.

Her comment reads:

“Na God go punish am make she no Dey lie, she is 50 years, this thief may all the evil she has done continue to follow her for the rest of her life Amen. Nonsense human being.”

See the screenshot of the viral comment below:

Netizens react as Angela Okorie rains curses on Uche Elendu as she clocks 40

Angela Okorie’s heated words to Uche Elendu on her 40th birthday raised a series of mixed reactions on social media after it went viral. Read some of what people had to say below:

Onyinyengonadi:

“If she’s 50, is it not something to be proud of? She looks good asf for 50! Nawa! ‍♀️”

takassaaa:

“Please claim your age with honour not everyone who has the grace to live a long life .”

adore.anniie:

“This lady and fight, that’s why dem forget bullet for your wig .”

theladyamaka:

“Allow people be any age they choose to be !!!!! Ah ahnnn!!!! If she says she's 40, then let her be her 40!!! Wo! This life no suppose hard lai dat o... like me now, I'll be 22 in a few weeks, if you look me finish say I Don dey near tatty , na you sabi shaa, no be you go tell me my age. Stop age-shaming people .”

ogomimi22:

“Omo Angela is actually fig.hitting her d€mons cos we all know that Uche Elendu is not even 50. Angela should pls rest small, this her gragra is becoming to look like she dey take dr$.rug.”

joyanohobi:

“From 42-45 Is OK,she looks younger than 50.”

__maudlyn:

“Stop shaming people with age,if she is 50 then wow she needs to tell us her secret.”

babee_nurse':

“Dis drama dat is about to come won’t be easy o.”

Precious_ibini:

“This lady is always angry are you a fighter ?”

ogoo_chuku:

“ there is a very thing line between love and hate, they used to be best friends.”

Jennie_emeruom:

“Angela's bad mouth nobi here avoid having issues with her and Tonto if you can.”

