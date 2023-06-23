Veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has shared some old movies she featured in alongside some of her colleagues like Rita Dominic, Genevieve Nnaji, Patience Ozorkwo, among others

Omotola, who said watching the video brought back old memories, declared Nollywood broke barriers way before Afrobeats

According to Omotola, the movie industry introduced Nigerian entertainment to the world entertainment to the world

Nollywood veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has left many of her colleagues as well as fans talking after she shared some old clips from some of the movies she featured on.

The actress who revealed the clips were sent to her said even though the movies were of low quality, she and her colleagues broke barriers.

Omotola Jalade says Nollywood broke barriers without social media. Credit: @realomosexy

Not stopping there, Omotola said the movie industry introduced Nigerian entertainment to the world way before Afrobeats.

In her words:

"Someone sent me some of these vids and it was nostalgic…lol Despite the not so great quality , No social media , these movies Broke barriers … Way Before Afrobeats We … introduced Nigerian Entertainment to the World ! We took on the World … we still ..."

Watch the video she shared below:

Omotola's statement comes at a time when the likes of Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, among others, had taken Afrobeats before Africa to the world's centre stage.

Celebrities, fans react to Omotola Ekeinde's video

See some of the reactions below:

realjordan_mike:

"Omo people that hated Genevieve after that blood sister role ehhh ."

official_judyleyy:

"No nakedness then in movies families enjoyed watching movies together BUT now you go dey watch movie with your children dey tell them close your eyes because everything wen suppose be private parts don turn public parts hummmm it is well."

iamstephliet:

"Blood sisters! As a teenager, that movie made me despise Genevieve so much but thank God for growth & maturity. I love Genny to stupor now, she can never do wrong my eyes ."

hair_by_ijefine:

"The fact that we use 100naira to hire film then ."

therealafrocandy:

" wow when Nollywood was Nollywood."

kweentimah:

"I remember when the competition was always between Genevieve and Omotola. Fan base always causing Wahala ."

