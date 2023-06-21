The Big Brother Level Up housemates' reunion has started to unload all the juicy dramas that happened in the house

In its first episode, Diana, a former housemate, confronted Amaka who claimed she went after Giddyfia despite knowing they were together.

Diana responded that she would not expose her but went ahead to Amaka inquire about Eloswag, Dotun, Deji, and Groovy, whom she liked before Giddyfia.

The Big Brother reunion has started to unleash its drama as former housemates reveal some of their off-mic conversations.

Videos from the first episode made the rounds online, with netizens picking up on the interesting revelations.

Diana dragged Amaka with the list of guys she liked in the house. Credit: @diana.edobor, @therealamaka

One of the videos buzzing the internet showed when BBNaija Diana listed the male housemates Amaka told her she liked during the game.

On the other hand, Diana appeared to be angry at Amaka because she was getting close to Gidyfia, knowing fully well that she liked him.

The francophone star went on to make everyone understand that Amaka liked Deji, Groovy, Gidyfia, Dotun, and Eloswag during her stay at Big Brother's house.

Diana claimed that she wasn’t exposing Amaka, but the housemate wanted to date everyone in the house. Amaka responded to her remarks by saying:

"I came into the BBNaija show to be a player. I never knew Diana had something with Gidyfia. He was giving me all the signs I needed, even in front of Diana".

See their conversation below:

Internet users react to BBNaija Diana's accusation

Netizens were quick to laugh at Diana's list against Amaka. See their comments below:

lifeofugoeze:

"Diana, you really like/liked this giddyfia. You fought Rachel in the house bc of him and now you're fighting Amaka."

annie_wealth10:

"No be only strategy Na she allow you."

onyietex:

"Yet, she wanted to hanged Phyna because of Groovy. I guess a player got played ."

emmanuelblessing8508:

"Amaka too fine abeg and Diana too funny I don’t hate the two ladies."

nnekaopara3:

" Diana is making this show so lively for ussuch a comedian."

prehshioux_e_:

"Diana is just effortlessly funny."

etiosaraymondofficial

" Player that was played out of the house by her fellow upcoming players ."

themby__b23:

"Lol Diana is effortlessly funnyit's not even what she's saying but how she's saying it."

nessaslide:

"EBUKA indeed You Showed High Level Of PROFESSIONALISM By Not Laughing. I Applaud You For That cos Omoh Me I Go Tear am Once."

bigbabyteee__:

"Hell no..... but these girls are so beautiful. All of them."

