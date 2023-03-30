Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has shared a post celebrating her first child and daughter, Princess' birthday

The actress gushed over her daughter, who is her replica but different from her in several ways

As the actress gushed over her child, fans and colleagues took to the comment section with birthday wishes

Popular actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's first child and daughter, Princess, is a year older today, Thursday, March 30.

In a post on her Instagram page, the movie star shared a video collage of the birthday girl and gushed over her in her caption.

Omotola Jalade's first daughter celebrates her birthday. Photo credit: @realomosexy

According to Omotola, Princess is always happy, a ball of energy, and the friendliest person anyone would ever meet.

Even though Princess is her mother's lookalike, the actress revealed that her daughter is a friendlier version.

She wrote:

"It’s World Princess Day!!!!!! Happy Birthday @princess.ekeinde ! You haven’t met joy if you haven’t met this Lady. We don’t call her the Queen of hearts for Nothing. She is a Ball of Energy , happiness… princess is always happy for no reason … the most friendly person and ball of of energy you’ll probably meet. The life of Any party ! Fire dancer … but don’t mess with her girl dont take nansense . My Replica , my double … just a friendlier one. Please show her some love … she’s social media shy…. Lol. Love you to the moon and back Prin prin ❤️❤️❤️"

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate with Omotola

iamnino_b:

"Happy birthday lil sis ❤️"

cuisine_by_hg:

"She’s your complete double. Copy and paste. When she turned around and flipped her hair , for split seconds I thought it was you. Happy birthday Princess, of your increase shall be no limit. Lots of love."

naomiclassik:

"Happy birthday to her, she's actually your double.."

chum9743:

"She's my birthday mate...❤️ happy birthday to her."

amarachiudora:

"Happy birthday Princess! Mama God really blessed you with beautiful and responsible children"

mercytheamazon:

"A wonderful and blessed birthday to your twin, Babes !@princess.ekeinde Aunty loves you plenty ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

theskinjanitor:

"Happy birthday beautiful princess❤️. God bless you and yours❤️"

