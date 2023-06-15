Actress Adesua Etomi recently shared a video of her at the gym with male colleagues Tobi Bakre and Deyemi Okanlawon

In the short video, the much-loved moviemakers could be seen engaging in different gym activities

As expected, the video has stirred reactions from fans and followers as well as popular celebrities

Nollywood moviemakers Tobi Bakre, Deyemi Okanlawon and Adesua Etomi, seem to have a good bond outside the industry.

This comes as Adesua recently shared a video of her alongside Deyemi and Tobi at the gym as she motivates her fans and followers to take exercising seriously.

Adesua Etomi motivates fans with a gym video. Credit: @adesuaetomi

Instagram

In the short clip, the Nollywood stars were seen taking different positions as they engaged in various muscle-building activities.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Adesua added a caption that read:

"Everything the song says ❤️@tobibakre @deyemitheactor @iamthatpj and myself, giving you all the motivation you need for the week. You're welcome. ."

Watch the video below:

Banky W, others react to video of Adesua Etomi at the gym

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video; see them below:

Banky W wrote:

"Na why I don dey kill myself for gym be dis... make my Madam no leave me behind, God forbid. Fit fam and we are a FAMILY abi no be so."

ebbiekikz:

"Let the lazy breeeeefff, don’t suffocate us, you have that responsiGBEBODY."

iambisola:

"Susu abeg oooooooo Abeg ooooo."

erutheawesomeperson:

"Are you people training for war?."

jadeosiberu:

"Oga ju, action stars ⭐️ how did you guys allow Deyemi to join you sha ."

thewuraola_:

" I’m that Aunty in the back, let the fat breeef don’t suffocate us."

workingmummyy:

"Are you people seeing her gym buddies."

theoviatwinandruel:

"Something is dragging me to tag @kunleremiofficial Come and see something ,people doing Fhingzzzz."

Rare video of Adesua Etomi at the gym

Adesua Etomi joined the list of Nigerian celebrities who encourage physical fitness and exercise, Legit.ng reported.

The mother of one stunned many after sharing a rare video of her at the gym doing rigorous exercises.

Adesua, in the video, also flaunted her abs before engaging in some exercises.

