Nigerian Fuji star Saheed Osupa has commented on a video of Burna Boy hailing his musical prowess

Saheed Osupa couldn't help but express his excitement over Burna Boy's comment and jibe at him as he called the Grammy winner his brother

The video has since stirred reactions from other celebrities who continue to rate the Fuji veteran highly

Veteran Fuji singer Saheed Osupa has finally reacted to a trending video of Burna Boy hailing his music prowess.

Osupa took to his Instagram page to share the viral video as he appreciated Burna Boy for his compliments and urged him and others to keep pushing Afrobeats forward.

Saheed Osupa sends a message to Burna Boy and other Afrobeats stars. Credit: @kingsaheedosupa @burnaboygram

He also seems to accept the new name 'Yoruba Wutang' Burna Boy gave him.

Osupa wrote:

"People that listen and understand the depth of my music are of high IQ and are very intelligent, I don’t make music for fun alone, I do Fuji music to teach morals and touch people’s life in different ways…

Thanks to all my great fans all of over the world. I can’t love u less and to @burnaboygram thank you for the compliment and the jibe☺️, you guys should keep pushing afrobeats to the world. I love you, guys Lest I forget, My new names as quoted by @burnaboygram Osupa- Yoruba Wutang. Wutang Ibile. OG before IG. ."

See his post below:

Netizens react to Saheed Osupa's post

See some of the reactions below:

realyemisolade:

"You are a whole WORLD on your own. I say this often times. ❤️."

realyomifabiyi:

"Valid eshin nla. Yoruba Wutang, Yoruba Ibile. Fuji Template!"

fujiopera:

"Amazing! you deserve all the accolades! #Fujitotheworld."

officialseidu:

"@kingsaheedosupa a Grammy award winner calling your music wutang.. deep.. pls do something with wutang.. love you olufimo."

ssapphire_photography:

"We all know as he dey go Oshupa is different and burna is a replica of him in the afrobeat I wish you guys jump on a track together."

Burna Boy hypes Osupa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy handed Fuji maestro Saheed Osupa his flowers in a trending video on social media.

In the viral clip, Burna Boy was seen with some associates as he said only his fans 'Outsiders' could understand what was happening. He, however, told non-fans to listen to Osupa instead.

In his words:

"Na only outsiders fit understand wetin dey sup. As for the remaining, make dem go listen to Saheed Osupa."

