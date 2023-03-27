Actress Adesua Etomi has sweetly celebrated her husband and singer Banky W as he marks his birthday on Monday

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi has stormed social media in style to celebrate the love of her heart and singer Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, who clocked a new age on Monday, March 27.

Adesua shared a loved-up moment with Banky W as she expressed her love for him in a lengthy message.

Adesua Etomi appreciates Banky W for making their marriage a joyful experience. Credit: @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

The mother of one described her husband as a reflection of God’s love for her as she thanked him for a joyful marriage experience.

An extract from her message read:

“You are my entire heart in human form. A reflection of God's love for me. The encapsulation of my silent prayers, and I am unbelievably grateful for you. You are the most compassionate, kind, sweet, peaceful person I know. You put others before yourself. Zaiahs papa, the best papa in the entire universe."

See her post below:

Banky W reacts

In a reaction to his wife's birthday message, Banky W revealed he is grateful to God for their marriage as he described Adesua as the best.

He wrote in the comment section:

"WHOOOO IS CUTTING ONIONSSSS Thank you so much Shuga, I love you truly, madly, deeply too. Too grateful to God for you, and for us. You're the best."

See other reactions below:

chanitafoster:

"Proof it’s Possible ❤️ Wait for God. wait for Love❤️."

priscillagolbe:

"Happy birthday Papa z."

lammie_artt:

"Definition of “love lives here”❤️."

thephenomenal_girl:

"It's every words for me, every sentence hit differently. God bless and keep you guys forever."

Banky W celebrates Adesua on her birthday

Banky W, in a beautiful post, celebrated his wife Adesua Etomi on her birthday.

Banky shared beautiful photos of his wife and, in his caption, gushed over how perfect she is for him despite her flaws.

The politician continued by saying that he told God while praying for a wife that he didn't want someone in the entertainment industry.

