Actress Adesua Etomi recently shared a stunning video of her at the gym doing some rigorous exercise

The mother of one revealed it was a part of her life she rarely shared, adding that it has her routine

The video has stirred reactions from many of her colleagues and fans as many expressed surprise

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi is among Nigerian celebrities who encourage physical fitness and exercise.

Adesua recently stunned many after sharing a rare video of her at the gym doing rigorous exercises.

Adesua Etomi says she takes care of her mind and soul. Credit: @adesuaetomi

The mother of one in the video also flaunted her abs before engaging in some exercise.

"Sharing a part of my life I rarely share. I take care of my Mind, BODY & Soul. This is a lifestyle. It doesn't happen like magic. You have to put in the work. These were not all the exercises for the day sha. Just a small snippet," She added in her caption.

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to video of Adesua Etomi at the gym

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

anthonymonjaro:

"Haaaa… are you going for Olympic??? ."

sammielordofficial:

"Let’s get it ."

iamlatifahsadiq:

"Oh really? I see him at the gym didn’t know he was that good.. Nice one!."

geekayfitness:

"Take it easy on us now… when I was still there, you know you can’t be flexing like that.. But all is well.. Ma finest I see you … Progress all the way, Ain’t stopping now…"

eclectic:

"Person mama oh! Chai! God when?!!! Because small eba like dis, belle done full everywia and I never carry egg swf. Not to talk of pikin. ."

funbi_adeola:

"Is war happening anytime soon that I didn’t get the memo ❤️❤️."

powedeawujo:

"Somebody’s mommy o."

davidmarvelous_:

"The body is bodying and it's giving everything it should be giving ❤️❤️."

Man digs up old photo of Adesua Etomi as a girl at his parents' wedding

Adesua Etomi made headlines on social media after a Twitter user, @ayo_management, shared a photo of her as a little girl.

It all started when the tweep posted an epic throwback photo from his parents’ wedding day, and the actress was spotted in the photo.

In the old snap, Adesua was dressed in a cute white dress as she represented his parents as their little bride for the day.

