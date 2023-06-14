It's been nothing but a celebration in the home of famous Nollywood actress Regina Daniels as she reveals her new local title 24 hours after her hubby, Ned Nwoko, got sworn in as a Senator

Regina sparked reactions online as she took to her social media page to share images of herself and her new local title, Ugegbe Anioma

The photos shared by the actress have got people talking while many others hail her for her new title

Famous Nollywood movie star Regina Daniels has stirred reactions online after she went online to reveal her new local title bestowed on her.

Regina was in Abuja just a day before to be with her husband during his swearing-in as the new senatorial representative of Delta north district, Delta State.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels trends online as she announces her new chieftaincy title. Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The actress, in a quick fire without letting storm of the celebrations of her husband being sworn in, took to her social media page to announce her recently bestowed local title from Ned Nwoko's home town, Anioma.

Regina revealed that her new title was 'Ugegbe Anioma'. The movie star's announcement was captioned with some stunning photos of her rocking traditional Urhrobo attire.

See Regina's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Regina Daniels' new title

@amara_rachaell:

"You look beautiful ."

@facelarose:

"You're beautiful and wonderful made by God. Congratulations."

@ihemenancy:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️tomatoe Jos ."

@okuboere_:

"Regina of Good Life ."

@chachaekefaani:

"Love this photo❤️, aunty Ugbegbe."

@ordybaba147:

"I swear this Regina dey enter my eyes ooo."

@emperorjamalofficial:

"Iyawo senator of the federal republic."

@thisisnkiru:

"Nwunye Senator."

@idara328:

"You are such a dam beautiful."

@val_loveday:

"Nwunye Odogwu, Asa Senator. Iyawo Senator wa."

Regina Daniels and husband Ned Nwoko dress like newlyweds to mark his inauguration, Nollywood stars react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, were glammed exquisitely to mark his Senate inauguration.

The actress took to social media to share a video of the event, which stirred many goodwill messages from her fans and Nollywood colleagues.

Regina once again assured her husband's senatorial zone of good governance and positive change in their community.

