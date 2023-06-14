Actress Mercy Johnson has shared some clips from her husband Prince Okoji's inauguration to the 10th National Assembly

The actress gushed about her man, who is a member of the House of Representatives, while adding that he is different

Many of Mercy's colleagues, like Juliet Ibrahim, Mercy Aigbe, among others, have taken to her comment section to congratulate her

Nigerian movie maker Mercy Johnson has shared an adorable clip showing the moment she and her hubby Prince Okojie stepped out for his House of Representatives inauguration, which took place in Abuja on Tuesday, June 13.

Mercy gushed about her husband, who she tipped to make a difference in the legislative house.

Prince Okojie celebrates Mercy Johnson. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie @princeodiokojie

Source: Instagram

The actress also used the opportunity to advise her fans and followers not to give up on their aspirations.

She wrote in her caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"At The Inauguration Of The 10th National Assembly with @princeodiokojie ❤️ #MemberHouseOfRepresentatives#MHR#HeIsTheDifference# What would life be,if we had no courage to attempt anything? New beginnings for me plus you are never too old to start over.....Never feel guilty for starting again..... Work Mode Activated...Let's Go........ Good Morning Team...plus Burna got me on this one...New Anthem."

See her post below:

Prince Okoje expresses gratitude to Mercy Johnson

In a lengthy statement via his Instagram page, Prince Okojie penned a message to his fans as he appreciated her for supporting him before and after the election.

He wrote:

"Most importantly, Let me specially thank my amiable wife, Mercy Johnson-Okojie @mercyjohnsonokojie for her support during my campaign, the elections, and after the elections. She made sure that the women are adequately carried along in all of our activities."

See his post below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Mercy Johnson and hubby

See their messages below;

realmercyaigbe:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️."

yvonnenelsong:

"."

julietibrahim:

"❤️."

dr_success_john:

"Congratulations to the Okojies once again ."

mary.ogar.14:

"Congratulations to the Okojie's but ma you're reducing to much."

Regina Daniels and hubby dress like newlyweds to make his inauguration

Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, were glammed exquisitely to mark his Senate inauguration.

The actress took to social media to share a video of the event, which stirred many goodwill messages from her fans and Nollywood colleagues.

Regina once again assured her husband's senatorial zone of good governance and positive change in their community.

Source: Legit.ng