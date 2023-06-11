Actress Empress Njamah was one of the Nollywood celebrities that penned birthday messages to her colleague Tonto Dikeh

Empress, however, took hers a step further as she presented Tonto with a crown-shaped cake in a sweet video

The sweet video stirred reactions from other Nollywood stars as well as fans and followers, and many applauded Empress for her kind gesture

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah has shared an adorable video showing the moment she presented Tonto Dikeh with a crown-shaped cake for her 38th birthday.

Empress, who gushed about Tonto, appreciated her for being there for her as she called the mother of one her prayer warrior.

Empress Njamah prays for Tonto Dikeh. Credit: @empressnjamah @tontolet

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the two movie stars showing off their dance moves.

Empress in the caption of the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TEE May this birthday bring you fulfillment, peace, happiness, good health , above all the joy of the Lord that surpasses all,thanks for being my prayer worrier and thanks for loving me the way you do,have an amazing one @tontolet GLAD YOU LOVED YOUR SURPRISE."

Watch the video below:

Fans react as Empress Njamah gifts Tonto Dikeh a cake

See some of the comments below:

barbieodion7:

"By now y’all know empress is indeed the one and only EMPRESS ."

ucheelendu:

"Heart of Gold ."

oyeoku:

"So beautiful. Mine is today too. ❤️."

edobor_nosayaba_divine:

"Empress, I seriously pray for God’s blessings and blessings upon your life,you truly have a good and Godly heart,you are a true friend to many and there is something honestly special about you. Your days on earth will always be with happiness.You be better person for real .❤️❤️."

konstycons:

"Every needs EMPRESS in their life. Never seen a person like this lady here. No words can describe. May God keep blessing you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

just__jera:

"U knw how to celebrate one sha, I love ur spirit."

queentheodora1st

"Two generously loving people, this will bloom into a beautiful friendship and sisterhood."

Tonto Dikeh's son prays for her

Tonto Dikeh celebrated her 38th birthday with lots of love and fun from her family, Legit.ng reported.

The single mother had taken to social media to flaunt the numerous gigantic cakes she received to mark her new age on Friday, June 8.

Tonto also shared a video of her son’s birthday wishes to her, which has since melted the hearts of netizens.

Source: Legit.ng