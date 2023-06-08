Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is no doubt in high spirits ahead of her 38th birthday to the joy of fans

The movie star shared a lovely photo of herself and revealed that she was born on June 9, 1985

According to Tonto, every day in June is a celebration and many of her fans joined in her excitement

Popular Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to announce her date of birth ahead of her 38th birthday.

The mother of one is set to clock the new age on Jun 9, 2023 and on her official Instagram page she shared her excitement.

Tonto shared a lovely photo of herself rocking a shiny outfit like a disco ball and she explained that every day in the month of June is a celebration.

Fans react to Tonto Dikeh's pre-birthday post. Photos: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The movie star also went ahead to reveal that she was born on June 9, 1985 and she is blessed.

In her words:

“I AM BLESSED….Hence every day of June is a celebration..BUT THE KING WAS BORN ON JUNE 9th 1985..”

See her pre-birthday post below:

Fans gush over Tonto Dikeh’s pre-birthday photos

A number of Tonto Dikeh’s shared in her excitement by taking to her comment section to wish her well. Read some of their comments below:

rechaelokonkwo:

“Her Excellency.”

sheddyoflagos:

“You’re truly blessed and a blessing to Nigeria, Africa and the world ❤️❤️ thank you for all you do for humanity ,thank you ❤️❤️❤️”

king.tontodaily:

“Few hours to go to her excellency. Happy birthday in advance king tee”

swt_juie:

“You are a blessing to so many people and God bless you for all you do for humanity”

blessedblessing32:

“Congrats for making it till this moment and you will continue to make it.Amen.”

___guddie:

“My birthday mate In addy to us.”

callmigifted:

“Tomorrow for you, King T.”

euchariaofficial:

“Blessed Beyond Curses .”

daniel_lovelyn:

“The world must be very lucky to have u,cos u re one in a million king T,u re truly a great woman dat God bless humanity with, much love ma, remain ever blessed❤️”

Tonto Dikeh shares important life lessons she learned in 38 years

Tonto Dikeh recently to her Instagram page to advise fans as she shared life lessons.

The mother of one posted a lovely photo of herself on social media and accompanied it with a lengthy caption.

According to Tonto, she was sharing some of the things she has learned in the 38 years of her life, and her advice touched on subjects such as family, friends, investments and more.

Source: Legit.ng