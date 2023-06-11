Actress Iyabo Ojo seems not to be slowing down anytime soon as she continues to flaunt her man Paulo

A cute video showed the loved birds engaging in a PDA at comedian Real Warri Pikin's wedding party on Saturday, June 10

The video has left many of Iyabo Ojo's colleagues and fans gushing as they celebrated the couple

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her lover Paul Okoye popularly known as Paulo, were among the prominent figures in the entertainment industry who stormed comedian Real Warri Pikin's wedding party, which took place in Lagos on Saturday, June 10.

Iyabo Ojo, who attended the colourful event with Paulo, shared a short clip of them engaging in a public display of affection which left tongues wagging.

Iyabo Ojo and lover Paulo attend Warri Pikin's wedding party. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Sharing the video on her social media timeline, Iyabo Ojo wrote in her caption:

"My Forever @pauloo2104."

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans gush over video of Iyabo Ojo and Paulo at Wari Pikin's wedding

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

wfokanlawon:

"Dis ship gonna last forever seeeehIyabskee’s mama agba Eru tooju Owo”eee LOOH."

_emekanwokocha:

"An Igbo man that loves you? No worry, you’re in great hands.❤️."

lincobabe:

"Beautiful couple. You two look good together."

derafaith_pearl:

"Mummy please let the single breathe don’t suffocate us mum ."

preciousambrose157:

"@iyaboojofespris ,@pauloo2104 , Please let the singles breathe , Oppression here and there."

agbaje_abdulquadry:

"Your home will never ruin forever insha Allah.. @iyaboojofespris happiness shall be forver permanent in your home @pauloo2104."

tomil009:

"My love and hubby ❤️❤️looking good."

omalich_a:

"You need to be told every day that you have the most sweet, alluring and charming smile."

symply_oluwatomisin:

"Mr Paulo with the big smile. Nah I love this couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

