Actress Tonto Dikeh has started her countdown to her 38th birthday, which falls on Friday, June 9

The talented movie maker organised a lavish pre-birthday party to kickstart the celebrations

The clip from the party has stirred reactions as many gushed about the cakes and the moment Tonto danced to Makossa

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh is gearing up for her 38th birthday in a lovely way.

The mother of one, who will clock a new age on Friday, June 9, has been sharing different updates on her social media page ahead of her special day.

Tonto Dikeh shared a fun video from her pre-birthday party. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

In her latest post, Tonto shared a sweet video from a lavish pre-birthday party in Abuja on Wednesday night, June 7.

Cakes were spotted at the party. The actress also showed off her dance moves as she vibed to a Makossa song by legendary singer Awilo.

Another clip showed the moment the mother of one was spotted with an Oyinbo man, which stirred reactions from some of her fans and followers.

Watch the video below:

See more pictures below:

Fans react to video from Tonto Dikeh's lavish pre-birthday party

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ramsey_nouah_for_life_djoluc:

"Wooooooo already started oo happy 38th anniversary My king tonto Gemini woman June 9th it's ours MA collegue d'anniversaire ."

agabi.tv

"Being young is a privilege. Being attractive is a genetic gift. Being cool? That is all you. Happy birthday.."

official_paula1:

"May this smile never depart from yo face. AMEN!!!!!!."

maureen5cc

"Tonto....if he's your new man kudos naija men no dey appreciate u sis. I'm happy 4 u."

ediong_udofia:

"Happy birthday the most beautiful princess."

omaaneri:

"Hi birthday mate. Happy birthday sis . God bless u 9th Jun reppin ❤️."

Source: Legit.ng