Nigerian talented songstress Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni D Entertainer, claimed she set the trail for her colleagues

The hotshot vocalist had earlier made an enormous assertion about her talent, which Legit.ng reported

Not giving up on her mission to be heard explicitly, Teni accused her colleagues of copying one another while she continued to stand out

It has been a long day for the Nigerian Afropop talent Teniola Apata, best known as Teni, as she reminds fans and netizens of her prowess while shading her industry colleagues.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Billionaire crooner bragged about having the best swag musically and style wise in Africa.

Not stopping there, the much-loved artist has continued reaffirming her early statement from different perspectives.

Taking to social media once more, she highlighted that most Nigerian musicians feed on one sound for a long time, unlike her, who has dished out a variety of tunes to please the culture.

Teni, however, noted that most Afrobeats artists were less innovative.

She said: "YOUR FAVS SOUND THE SAME!!! I CAME WITH A NEW SOUND!"

Nigerians react to Teni’s outcry

@VROY_001:

"Teni don enter kitchen oh."

@akindeleadeogo:

"Agba Teni cooker."

@flygodT:

"Better give Santi his flowers, new sound una."

@charlie_1249:

Na everyday you dey cook, E no dey end today, No days off kitchen??

@King_stark_:

"Sound that Santi has been chewing since forever. Dey play."

