Veteran moviemaker Harry Anyanwu has shared a video of him showing off impressive dance moves

In the viral video, the 63-year-old actor was seen rocking ripped jeans and flashing chains on his neck like a young man

The video stirred reactions on social media as some netizens joked about what Harry did when he was younger

Veteran Nollywood actor and rapper Harry Anyanwu, also known as Harry B, has stirred reactions on social media with a video of him showcasing some impressive dance moves.

The video, which has gone viral, showed Harry, who is 63 years old, serving some energetic vibes like a young man.

Harry Anyanwu dances to KCee's Ojapiano. Credit: @harrybanyanwu

Source: Instagram

Harry, who is also famous for his outfit, was seen in a viral video rocking jean trousers and flashy chains like a music star, as he danced to singer KCee's ‘Ojapiano.'

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Harry Anyanwu's dancing video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the dance video as many applauded him.

See the comments below:

user5401895668134:

"Who's father is that eiiii."

JBlack:

"See the guys wey brake our mama heart back then."

lilian:

"We have finally gotten the winner of this challenge kcee please do justice to this."

Omoyemw:

"Nawaoo see this guy man, old school Abulega ."

Ellasofyn:

"Egwu diya E for Energy Zaddy."

ifybest:

"much energy sir love your skills."

melody jude:

"yes so daddy yoo just they give me joy so."

Oscar Asare:

"this man still strong God had blessed him paa."

sopuruchi:

"daddy wey no wan old."

user3437485769357:

"I wish my old age be as lively like yours sir, much love from ."

user503239058281:

"oga i day sure say you gym before now cuase e shows,long life bro."

user1201766091747:

"I just love this man ehhn without that last him dance no dey complete oh."

