A TikTok clip of a young man busting some amazing moves at a public event has warmed hearts

The man wowed everyone with his skills as he pulled off some tricky steps that looked hard to copy

Loads of people who watched the video were impressed by his brilliant moves and wished they could dance like that

A captivating video of a young man displaying a variety of dance moves at a public event has become a sensation on TikTok.

In the footage by @danceboy_mosses, the man demonstrated his remarkable skills by executing moves that were considered challenging and complex to replicate.

Man on crocs dances execellently, people praise him. Photo credit: @danceboy_moses

Source: TikTok

Compliments from people

Numerous people who viewed the video complimented the man for his splendid moves and expressed their desire to dance like that.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As of the time of publishing the report the video has gathered a few likes and comments on TikTok.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@marycynthiachisom reacted:

"E for energy! Green trousers for ginger! Una come make the other two dancers behind the scene dancers."

@TEETOHBlings said:

"If nah me be im competitor, I go just go sit down,no time for stress."

@MrParyours commented:

"As a co-competitor... i go just seat dey."

@oPLEAMOIDE:

"Who fast forward him."

@Wuraola700:

"If this guy handle girl lasan. Hide."

@Cubby_gloss:

"Who else notice he was on crocs not even dancing shoes."

@ceciliaoluwatobil:

"This guy on green trouser again."

@user4748485858:

"An igbo can dance with energy."

@helenemmanuel7Helen:

"If i were that other guy, l'd have use sway to leave that place."

Man with strong face dances for young lady in public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a sweet TikTok video shows an elderly man who appeared in public and started dancing with a young lady.

The man who is a very good dancer used his superlative and jovial performance to thrill the crowd in the video posted by @enockmfinda.

While he danced alongside the young lady, it was clear to onlookers that the man was the star performer. Some people in the comment section concentrated their attention on the man as it appeared he was dancing for the lady who was merely moving her legs.

Source: Legit.ng