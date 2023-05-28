Controversial actor Uche Madugawu has shared new pictures of him looking all different on social media

Uche, who looked unrecognisable, said he was no more hiding again as he called himself the Queen of Lasgidi

The actor seemed to have joined the likes of Bobrisky and James Brown in the cross-dressing business

Nigerian controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has caused a stir with new pictures of him looking different.

On Sunday, May 28, the actor took to his social media timeline to unveil a new look as he seems ready to chase Bobrisky and James Brown out of the cross-dressing business.

Uche Madaugwu shares new pics. Credit: @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

While Bobrisky is known as the mummy of Lagos, and James Brown is also referred to as the Queen of Africow, Uche chose to identify as Queen of Lasgidi

Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote:

"I'm Finally representing my TRUE IDENTITY, no more hiding again... Na me be the Queen of LASGIDI, the Queen is here, Queen Uche Maduagwu, Queen of LASGIDI."

See his post below:

Netizens react to Uche Maduagwu's new pics

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

blessingpopcorn:

" but Nawaz oo Girls dey remove brea*t turn to man Then men dey do surgery turn to woman God abeg oo."

omalicha_peter23:

"Started from red bra,now you are here."

takul96:

"mamy of Lagos Will come for u."

tontolet:

"" ‍♀️ Queen of lasgidi God Abeg ooo."

omalicha_maryann:

"Yakpotuba oOoOO oginidi make mummy of Lagos no jam u oooooo,una go dey make things dey expensive fr me n my gender."

am.my6420:

"Uche with a touch of bobrisky and James brown."

ericogaga':

"Hiannnn Nawa ooo to make money for this Nigeria u much be a woman because I no understand why all the men are now dressing like women ."

juicyberrychiomzy:

"No vex ooo bros but you no fine ooo."

Source: Legit.ng