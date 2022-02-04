Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again shown love to his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Chioma, on social media

The DMW boss appreciated Chioma’s culinary skills on social media and appreciated her efforts with his reaction

Davido revealed that he was mind blown about her oxtail sauce and she returned the love with her reaction to his compliment

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to move on in great terms with his ex-fiancee and baby mama, Chioma Rowland.

Chioma, who is also known as Chef Chi, has been known for her love for cooking and good culinary skills.

Davido shows love for Chioma's cooking. Photos: @davido, @thechefchi

Just recently, the mother of one took to social media to delight fans with a video of her oxtail recipe.

Chioma shared a clip online showing the process of how she made the yummy dish and it soon caught Davido’s attention.

The music star reacted to Chioma’s cooking skills on his Instagram story. Davido revealed how impressed he was by reacting with a mind blown emoji.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Davido left mind blown over Chioma's cooking. Photo: @davido

Chioma reacts

It wasn’t long after Davido shared his compliment before Chioma reacted to it. The celebrated Chef Chi put series of wide smile emojis to show her appreciation.

See screenshot below:

Chioma reacts to Davido complimenting her cooking. Photo: @thechefchi

Davido, Chioma and their son attend family event together

Music star Davido had an event-filled weekend but it didn’t stop him from making out time to show up for a family function.

In his usual fashion, the 30 BG musician took to his Instastory channel with an update for his fans and followers on the social media platform.

Davido was spotted carrying his son Ifeanyi with some other members of his crew also seen at the event.

Interestingly, the singer’s baby mama, Chioma Rowland, also graced the gathering with her presence.

Chioma who seemed to be seated just beside the father of her child filmed a video of Davido’s cousin, BRed and his wife who were seated at the other end of the table.

A video spotted online also managed to capture the entire family members seated as they enjoyed the evening.

