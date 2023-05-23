Actor Odunlade Adekola marked his mother's 70th birthday in style as he shut down the Abeokuta area of Ogun state

Videos from the event, which took place on Tuesday, May 23, showed it was star-studded as the likes of Dele Odule, Eniola Ajao, Yinka Quadri, among others, were present

Odunlade had earlier taken to social media to share a video of his mum expressing gratitude to God for adding to her age

Much loved actor Odunlade Adekola gave his mother, Deaconess Felicia Akoke Adekola, a unique treat as he shut down the whole of Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, to celebrate her 70th birthday.

The actor, known to brag about his mum in some of his movies, had taken to social media to pen different messages to her.

Odunlade's mum clocks 70. Credit: @odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

According to the reports from the event, over 100 Nollywood actors turned up for Odunlade as videos from the event showed the likes of Mercy Aigbe and her husband Kazim Adeoti, Kemi Korede, Mr Latin Allwell Ademola, Ijebu, Kemi Afolabi Yinka Quadri, Dele Odule, Omowunmi Ajiboye, Eniola Ajao, Iya Rainbow among others were present.

Below is a video Odunlade shared during his mum's Thanksgiving in church:

Watch the video of Odunlade and siblings dancing with Mum below:

Watch the video of Dele Odule, Yinka Quadri with Eniola Ajao below:

Watch the video of Iya Rainbow at the party below:

See another video of Mercy Aigbe and hubby Adekaz at the party below:

Celebrities, fans pen birthday messages to Odunlade's mum

See their messages below:

adedimejilateef:

"Happy birthday mama Rere . May God continue to bless you."

jumokeodetola:

"Happy birthday mummy ❤️."

wumitoriola:

"Congratulations Grandma..May you continue to eat the fruit of your labour. God bless you more ma @odunomoadekola Congratulations sir."

biola_adekunle:

"Happy birthday to you grandma ….congratulations ma."

Odunlade prays against death ravaging Nollywood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Odunlade Adekola prayed against the death plaguing the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood.

This comes amid reports that the movie industry lost another female actor, Wunmi Olowokandi, who died on Monday night, May 16.

This was barely a few days after Nollywood lost Saint Obi and Murphy Afolabi.

Source: Legit.ng